LUXCoin Market Cap Tops $856,471.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $856,471.00 and $13,568.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

