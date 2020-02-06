Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.23

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.23 and traded as high as $21.85. Lydall shares last traded at $21.85, with a volume of 4,075 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $358.34 million, a PE ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lydall in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lydall during the second quarter worth about $302,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lydall by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Lydall by 118.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lydall by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

