MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MAG Silver Corporation (NASDAQ:MAG) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MAG Silver’s earnings. MAG Silver reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MAG Silver.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of MAG Silver stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 279,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,250. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

