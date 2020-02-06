Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 18,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

