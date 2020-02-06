Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.17 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

In other news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $573,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $471,481.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,512,199. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.