MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total value of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock valued at $32,958,026 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.58.

BLK stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $542.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,300. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $517.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

