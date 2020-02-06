MAI Capital Management Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MAI Capital Management cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 680,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

