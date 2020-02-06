MAI Capital Management Has $2.90 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 107,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.51. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

