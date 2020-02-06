MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,181 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 286,080 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.45. The stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.33. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

