MAI Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,544 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 117.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.44. The stock had a trading volume of 754,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,965,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

