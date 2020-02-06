MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $76.50. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,235. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

