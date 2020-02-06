MAI Capital Management Takes $1.69 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 88,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,205,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,592,000 after buying an additional 172,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE PAGP traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,147. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.47%.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

