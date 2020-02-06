MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.23.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.90. 12,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

