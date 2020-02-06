MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,653 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2,413.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 370,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 729.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 339,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,885.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,056,000 after purchasing an additional 324,844 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,838,000 after purchasing an additional 316,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 281.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after purchasing an additional 299,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NYSE:EL traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.05. 186,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $147.00 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.