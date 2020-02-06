MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 112,212 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,126 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,064,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,326. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $77.07 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

