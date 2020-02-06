MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 52.6% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at $100,837,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total value of $578,585.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,036. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock traded up $38.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,298.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,163.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,147.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $950.16 and a 12 month high of $1,283.63.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

