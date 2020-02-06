MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,445. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.