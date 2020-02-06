Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-656 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.63 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.60 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.
MANH stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.54.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
