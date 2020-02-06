Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.53-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $644-656 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $649.63 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.53-1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

MANH stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,431. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $47.83 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.