Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 12.7%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA)’s stock price was up 12.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15, approximately 433,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 230,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 262.71% and a negative net margin of 561.38%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

