Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Marathon Petroleum worth $53,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,565,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 228,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.58. 173,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,954,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

