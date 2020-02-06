Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.74

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.74 and traded as high as $37.06. Marcus & Millichap shares last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 2,928 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.27 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $153,718.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 258,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,306,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,841,000 after buying an additional 210,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1,553.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

