Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,451.00 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,411.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,283.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

