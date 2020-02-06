Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 974,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.81 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $310.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.