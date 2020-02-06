Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $426,578.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $426,578.00 and approximately $96,130.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.02126116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128207 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

