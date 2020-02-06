Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,623 shares of company stock worth $128,462,192. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of MA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,649. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $211.60 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $332.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

