Mastercard Inc to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the credit services provider will earn $9.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.12. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $359.00 price target on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.13. 659,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,397. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $211.60 and a twelve month high of $335.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 59,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

