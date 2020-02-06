Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTRX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday.

MTRX traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. 17,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $531.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $318.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Austin sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $72,747.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $7,223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,057,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after buying an additional 248,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 217,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matrix Service by 191.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Matrix Service by 64.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 99,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

