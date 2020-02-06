Maverick Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $343,551.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $343,551.00 and $1,959.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.03113607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00205086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00134606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

