Maxim Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $920.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $875.00 to $920.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $904.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $620.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

CMG stock opened at $854.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $857.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $816.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $519.09 and a 12-month high of $893.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total value of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.