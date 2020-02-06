McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.70. McClatchy shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 4,699 shares traded.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of McClatchy in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.38. The company had revenue of $167.44 million for the quarter.

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services.

