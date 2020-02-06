McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,138 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson stock opened at $152.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

