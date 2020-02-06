Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Mdu Resources Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.65-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of MDU stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.27. 2,333,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,006. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

