Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 306 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 306 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $24.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,472.56. 106,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $998.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,283.40. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,658,719 shares of company stock worth $301,386,810 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,585.65.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

