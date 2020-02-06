Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,124 Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,910 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNY. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.