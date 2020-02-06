Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 683 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,910 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $367.27. 1,301,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,739. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $176.82 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $374.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

