Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 150,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 502,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 21,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,607,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $52,153,000 after purchasing an additional 290,072 shares during the period. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,486,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

