Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.46

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc (TSE:MDF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as high as $6.95. Mediagrif Interactive Technologies shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 14,940 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Mediagrif Interactive Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market cap of $102.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$18.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mediagrif Interactive Technologies (TSE:MDF)

Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to private sector businesses, public sector organizations, and consumers in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Its e-business networks and solutions allow buyers and sellers to find, purchase, and sell products and services; help contractors and vendors access information on business opportunities from the government and private sectors; and offer professionals with automated and integrated business solutions to streamline the supply chain.

