Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 2,492,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,048. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $102,096.00. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10,348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,042,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377,804 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,051,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,182,000 after acquiring an additional 919,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,608,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,945,000 after acquiring an additional 780,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

