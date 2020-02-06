Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.68 for the period.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.35.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 601,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,048. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,003,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holzgrefe Richard purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.