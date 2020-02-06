Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Shares Up 0.6%

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.57, 67,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 72,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

