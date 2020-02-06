Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Medtronic by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205,442. The company has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $82.77 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

