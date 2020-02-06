MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Shares Down 1.1%

MEGGITT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.51 and last traded at $17.51, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of MEGGITT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

