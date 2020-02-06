Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Receives $124.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.19.

MLNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

MLNX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.23. 575,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,056. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day moving average of $113.31. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $96.11 and a 52 week high of $122.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $120,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

