MenaPay Price Tops $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $361,102.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Sistemkoin, Dcoin and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $297.26 or 0.03106443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00200731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00029456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00130554 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,356,613 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

