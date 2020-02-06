Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.70. 1,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,812. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $38.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $87,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

