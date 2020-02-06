Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.62-5.77 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.62-5.77 EPS.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.88. 2,721,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

