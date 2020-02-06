MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,023 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Target by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 261 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.32. The company had a trading volume of 248,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,631. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

