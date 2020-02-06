MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 5,842.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239,303 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Dropbox worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,447 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,700,000 after purchasing an additional 572,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Quentin Clark sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,333 shares of company stock valued at $250,960. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Instinet raised Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.92 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura upped their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

DBX traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. 8,781,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -139.88 and a beta of 1.48. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

