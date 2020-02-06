MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Buys 14,300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.01. 2,923,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $298.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.
