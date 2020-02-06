MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 666.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 20,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 455.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.95. 36,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,267. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.45.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.